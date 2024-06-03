Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Ombudsman's preventive suspension vs Mayor Alice Guo

June 3, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Ombudsman's preventive suspension vs Mayor Alice Guo

Dapat lang. Nung unang bisita pa lang namin sa ni-raid na POGO sa Bamban, Tarlac, ipinanawagan ko na ang preventive suspension laban kay Mayor Alice Guo.

We also received information that she tried to obstruct the ongoing investigation immediately after the POGO was raided. This should have already warranted a suspension. We only hope this is not too late.

Mayor Guo also undoubtedly has ties with POGO. Kahit ilang beses pa siyang magsinungaling, kahit ilang beses pa niyang hindi maalala, dokumentado ang koneksyon niya sa POGO.

Let us not forget, this is a POGO with alleged hacking and surveillance activities. POGO na puro scams, krimen, at human trafficking ang dala sa bansa.

I look forward to our Executive Session soon. Inaasahan ko na mas lalong maliliwanagan tayo sa totoong papel ni Alice Guo hindi lang sa mga POGO, kundi pati sa mga banta sa ating pambansang seguridad.

