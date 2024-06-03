Rhino Health to Deliver Federated Computing Platform to Regulated Industries with Google Cloud

BOSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Health, the global leader in Federated Computing, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to scale their groundbreaking Federated Computing Solution. Rhino’s Federated Computing Platform (Rhino FCP) unlocks data silos across hyperscalers, data centers, geographies and organizations. Rhino FCP is an industry-agnostic solution with strong early traction in healthcare and life sciences. The combined capabilities of Rhino FCP with Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities and scalable infrastructure will build on Rhino’s momentum with biopharmas, hospitals, and public health agencies, and is enabling Rhino FCP to reach new verticals, such as the financial sector.



Rhino FCP allows enterprises to set up computation pipelines on distributed data sources in days, not months - while still respecting confidentiality, privacy and data sovereignty. Rhino FCP is powered by Edge Computing and Federated Learning - innovative techniques that ‘bring code to the data’, training AI models locally in order to arrive at better outcomes for applications such as drug discovery, disease prediction, fraud detection, supply chain optimization, and more.

Rhino FCP provides a full suite of innovative applications for accelerating data pipeline development and deployment, in a cost-effective way:

The Harmonization Copilot: Generative AI-powered workflow that reduces data harmonization expenses by automating the mapping of idiosyncratic data into a target data model, leveraging Large Language Models that scale across clients without requiring any data transfer for model training or inference.

The partnership will involve the integration of Rhino FCP with Google Cloud's generative AI, data and analytics capabilities, privacy enhancing technologies, security capabilities and scalable infrastructure. Together, Rhino FCP and Google Cloud will allow partners to seamlessly build end-to-end federated computing programs. Google Cloud's strengths including a highly scalable and secure infrastructure, confidential computing capabilities, a comprehensive suite of AI, machine learning, and data and analytics tools for federated learning workflows, and a commitment to open source technologies, are combined with a federated learning layer on top to power AI model training, validation, and inference on distributed data.

“Federated computing is already disrupting the current paradigm of data centralization. This partnership with Google Cloud will allow us to take it to full scale across markets and industries, while leveraging Google Cloud’s cutting edge AI and privacy technologies while working with their talented team of technologists and customer advocates,” said Rhino Health co-founder & CEO, Ittai Dayan, MD.

“Federated Learning is a valuable technique and will help enable the next generation of AI advances while respecting data privacy and confidentiality,” said Ryan Terry, managing director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Google Cloud. “Rhino’s enterprise platform together with Google Cloud’s Generative AI, Data & Analytics, privacy enhancing technologies, security and scalable infrastructure, will enable a variety of Federated Learning use cases in life sciences, healthcare and across industries.”

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health is activating the world’s data through federated computing. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. Visit https://www.rhinohealth.com/ to learn more.

Media contact: contact@rhinohealth.com