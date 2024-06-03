Ametller Origen Partners with NeoSpectra to Implement Innovative On-Site Food Testing Solutions

Catalan fast growing food company implements cutting-edge on-site NIR technology to tackle global food challenges enhancing food quality and reducing food waste

Catalonia, Spain, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametller Origen, a vertically integrated food company in Catalonia, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with NeoSpectra by Si-Ware Systems to integrate advanced on-site testing solutions into their operations. Utilizing NeoSpectra's Near-Infrared (NIR) platform, Ametller Origen aims to ensure the quality of its food products, enhance customer value, and significantly reduce food waste.

NIR Spectroscopy is a known analysis technique that has long been used in various applications including food analysis but was often limited to lab settings. NeoSpectra's innovative technology enables bringing the analysis outside the lab where and when decisions are needed. This transformative approach allows Ametller Origen to perform real-time quality assessments, ensuring that all products meet the highest standards for commercial viability anywhere in the supply chain.

Ametller Origen is dedicated to sustainability, health, and customer well-being. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to produce and distribute a wide range of high-quality products through its 140 stores, sourced from its own farms, suppliers, and workshops. The adoption of NeoSpectra's on-site testing technology represents a significant advancement in Ametller Origen's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In the first phase, the collaboration will focus on developing models for fruits such as peaches, nectarines, apricots, and strawberries. Various critical quality and sensory parameters will be measured to ensure top quality. Future phases will expand to other fruits and vegetables, including other stone fruits, melons, watermelons, and tomatoes.

Global food waste is a critical issue, with approximately one-third of all food produced for human consumption lost or wasted annually. By leveraging on-site NIR technology, Ametller Origen is positioning itself at the forefront of efforts to combat this global challenge. The technology will not only enhance food quality but also improve traceability and efficiency throughout the production process.

"This collaboration with NeoSpectra allows us to maintain the high standards our customers expect from Ametller Origen, ensuring that our products are both high-quality and sustainable," said Joan Simó, R&D and Sustainability Director at Ametller Origen. "The use of the NeoSpectra platform is a key component in our strategy to minimize food waste and maximize the commercial potential of our produce."

Marcal Plans, Global Director of Technology Applications and Machine Learning at Si-Ware Systems, added, "We are excited to partner with Ametller Origen in implementing our NeoSpectra platform. This initiative showcases the significant impact of NIR technology in enhancing food quality, food supply chain, and sustainability."

As Ametller Origen continues to expand its use of this innovative technology, the company reaffirms its dedication to advancing sustainability, health, and the well-being of its community.

Find out more about Ametller Origen’s commitment to reducing food waste here.

NeoSpectra’s innovative solutions for on-site testing are used by industry leaders to support better decision-making processes across various industries including agriculture, food production, animal nutrition, energy, and more. You can find out how they benefit businesses similar to yours on NeoSpectra’s Si-Ware Systems' website.

About Ametller Origen

Ametller Origen is a leading food company in Catalonia, dedicated to producing and distributing healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable food products. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ametller Origen operates 140 stores, offering a wide range of high-quality products sourced from our own farms and workshops. For more information, visit Ametller Origen's website.

About NeoSpectra

NeoSpectra enables businesses to bring the lab to the field, empowering organizations to analyze anywhere through accessible devices that produce lab-level results. NeoSpectra is an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers. NeoSpectra combines a range of devices, including business-ready devices that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with an ecosystem of supporting applications and calibration models from leading providers. NeoSpectra products deliver instant insights and solutions for industries such as agriculture, food, recycling, oil and gas, and more.

NeoSpectra is created by Si-Ware Systems. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt. For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit Si-Ware Systems' website.

Attachment

Ahmed Korayem Si-Ware Systems +1 650 257 9680 press@si-ware.com