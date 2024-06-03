Low-Cost Carrier Market to Grow USD 595.1 Billion by 2032, at 12.1% CAGR | Growth Opportunities and In-Depth Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Low-Cost Carrier Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Aircraft Type, by Destination, by Haul : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global low-cost carrier market size was valued at $196.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $595.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Low-cost carriers have transformed air travel affordability by stimulating new passenger segments with ultra-low fares achieved through optimized networks, fleet utilization and direct sales. Growth trends remain positive long term driven by expanding middle class demand in developing countries, progressive aviation deregulation and mobile populations prioritizing affordable experiences over loyalty perks. However, inflated fuel prices and looming economic challenges have tempered near-term profit outlooks. Further technological and regulatory innovations can unlock additional disruption helping budget airlines cement structural changes seen this past decade in making aviation more inclusive globally.

Leading Market Players:

AirAsia,

easyJet plc,

Eurowings GmbH,

flynas,

InterGlobe Aviation Limited,

Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.,

Ryanair Group,

Scoot Pte Ltd,

Southwest Airlines Co.,

Volotea.

The domestic segment in the low-cost carrier industry refers to air travel services focused on connecting cities and regions within a single country. Low-cost carriers operating in the domestic segment primarily offer short to medium-haul flights, facilitating convenient and affordable travel options for passengers traveling within national borders.

Domestic routes remain the largest market for low-cost carriers, especially major players such as Southwest Airlines Co. in the U.S., Ryanair group in Europe and AirAsia which have built significant market share on regional routes by stimulating demand with affordability.

Moreover, government aviation firms have sought for investments to further expand domestic air networks. For instance, in May 2023, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia invited interested parties to express their interest in establishing a low-cost carrier based in Dammam. The pre-qualification process is currently underway. The awarded license is expected to authorize the airline to conduct point-to-point domestic flights to any airport within the country from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. In addition, the airline is anticipated to have the approval to operate international flights from Dammam, aligning with existing bilateral air services agreements. In addition, high population thresholds and rise in middle class mobility in Asia-Pacific further support the growth of the market.

Contrary to traditional carriers that bundle services into standard fares, LCCs adopt a unique approach by providing passengers with the flexibility to choose and pay only for the services they require. This innovative unbundling strategy has become a key driver in attracting cost-conscious travelers and reshaping the airline industry landscape.

Low-cost airlines distinguish themselves by unbundling services, allowing passengers to customize their travel experience. This allows LCCs to charge extra for the extra services that they provide. For instance, in October 2023, e easyJet plc saw a surge in ancillary revenue, reaching approximately $955 million (£790 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to $806 million (£641 million) in the same period of 2021. The increase reflects revenue of the airline from passenger extras, such as payments for seat selections, additional baggage, or food.

The innovative unbundling of services enables low-cost carriers to adopt competitive pricing strategies. LCCs attract a broader range of travelers who appreciate the flexibility to control their expenses with the ability to offer lower base fares and allow passengers to choose add-on services. For instance, in November 2021, IndiGo, a major low-cost carrier in Asia, announced the plans to introduce fees for check-in baggage amid preparations for a possible price competition in the Indian aviation sector. Under this fare unbundling strategy, travelers without check-in baggage or those with only cabin baggage are anticipated to be eligible for lower-priced tickets. This adjustment has the potential to significantly reduce airfares.

The market is governed by factors such as liberalization of aviation markets and open skies agreements, low maintenance costs associated with aircraft, and growth of the tourism industry which positively impact the market growth. However, factors such as high competition, and fluctuations in fuel prices hamper the low-cost carrier market growth.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫

Jet fuel prices have spiked globally due to the war exacerbating inflation. This sharply increases operating costs for low-cost airlines at a time when travel demand has been still recovering from the pandemic. Reducing expenses becomes harder due to rise in the fuel, which limit the profitability of LCC.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By haul, the long haul segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

