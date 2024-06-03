Press Release

Nokia selected by Telehouse America to upgrade NYIIX peering exchange infrastructure in the US

Upgrade to Telehouse’s NYIIX Peering Exchange, one of world’s largest neutral Internet Exchange Points (IXPs).

NYIIX served from New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia locations will benefit from new, massively scalable, and future proof network platform.

Nokia to deploy IP and optical interconnection solutions allowing Telehouse to launch 10, 100 and 400 Gigabit Ethernet interconnection services.





3 June 2024

Kansas City, MO. – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Telehouse America to update its NYIIX Peering Exchange production network in eight POPs located in the Northeastern United States. Once deployed, Nokia’s IP and optical interconnection solution will allow NYIIX to launch up to 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) interconnection services on the newly designed NYIIX Astron peering platform. These services will target OTTs, CDNs, eyeball networks, cloud service providers, online gaming providers, the education sector as well as global enterprises including financial services companies, media, professional sports customers and many others operating in the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metropolitan areas beginning in November 2024.

The NYIIX Peering Exchange is one of the largest neutral IXPs in the world. Its mission is to provide the internet community with a neutral and scalable peering infrastructure, and to assure reliability and stable internet connectivity. To maintain this quality, and to prepare for future growth, Telehouse America needed a network upgrade to allow customers served from NYIIX to benefit from a new, massively scalable and future proof network platform that could handle the unpredictable demands from major life events, including large sporting matches with international appeal.

Nokia has been building a robust portfolio for data center networking that includes Data Center Fabric solutions, as well as a broad range of products such as Interconnect routers, edge and core routers, and data center switching platforms.

Nokia has deployed a complete solution for Telehouse America that includes the Service Router Operating Systems (SR OS), 7750 Service Routers, 7250 Interconnect Routers and QSFP-DD 400G coherent optics. Nokia will also provide related professional services, such as network operator training and certification.

Telehouse began operating in 1989 and is a global provider of carrier-neutral data centers, serving 3,000+ customers, including carriers, content providers, enterprises and financial services companies. Its US operation, Telehouse America, is a pioneer in the US data center industry, operating leading data center and colocation facilities in New York for over 35 years, providing direct access to major carriers with 99.999% SLA uptime.

Akio Sugeno, VP Internet Engineering and Business Development at Telehouse America, said: “We selected Nokia because they offered us a comprehensive and scalable solution that meets our current and future networking needs. Nokia has proven expertise in designing and deploying high-performance networks for internet exchange points. With Nokia, we can deploy the brand-new NYIIX Astron architecture, which is based on EVPN technologies and will allow us to offer 10, 100 and 400 Gigabit ports for peers. This will be a complete departure from the previous architecture, which was MPLS/VPLS based. This is a very important deployment for NYIIX because it will enable us to offer our customers faster, more reliable, and more secure connectivity across our locations in the US. We are delighted to partner with Nokia and leverage their innovative technology and services.”

Charles Marsh, VP for US Majors/Regionals and Enterprise at Nokia, said: “Our background of developing and deploying industry leading IP routers allowed us to build a very competitive solution portfolio for the data center market in recent years. This new project with Telehouse America and NYIIX, one of the pioneers in the US IXP market, is an excellent opportunity for Nokia. We thank them for their confidence and look forward to helping them grow their business”.

