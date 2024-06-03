Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustments to Minimum Order Quantities for Select Futures Listings

NASSAU, the Bahamas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 3, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustments to Minimum Order Quantities for Select Futures Listings

OKX is set to enhance the trading experience by adjusting the minimum order quantities for a selection of perpetual and expiry futures listings. The adjustment, scheduled for implementation between 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM (UTC) on June 6, 2024, aims to streamline trading and reduce costs for traders.



The adjustments will affect the following trading pairs: FET/USDT, SOL/USDT, STX/USDT, and THETA/USDT. In each case, the minimum order quantity will be reduced, thereby providing traders with greater flexibility and more control over their trading strategies.



Alongside these changes, corresponding adjustments to step size will also be implemented, further optimizing the trading experience.



All trading activities, such as order placement, fund transfers and leverage adjustments, will remain unaffected during the adjustment period.

Further details on the adjustments can be found here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

