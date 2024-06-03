Notice for Class Suspension (2024-06-03 11:13)

MACAU, June 3 - Due to rainstorm, by regulation, classes of secondary, primary, infant, special education are suspended this afternoon. Schools should ensure that their premises are open and arrange for staff to look after the students who have arrived at school until the conditions are safe for them to go home.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.