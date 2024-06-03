Heather Garner of Ciao Bella Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Garner is a spiritual guide and life/professional talent coach who helps people discover their true worth and reach their full potential. She can help you, as the saying goes, shine bright like a diamond and illuminate the world. It all started with her own journey toward self-love and accomplishment.

“This practice grew from my quest to embrace my worth. I need to learn and reset my compass. I once let others dull my spirit. I needed to learn self-love. Now I can guide you to find all that you are worth.”

The name Ciao Bella sprung from an encounter Heather had earlier in life that involved a close, personal friend who would greet her daily with the phrase Ciao Bella, which meant good morning beautiful. Understanding our inner beauty and that you deserve to be cherished are elemental in life practices. It is also important to realize that influential people will come and go in our lives for several reasons (such as employment, a journey, or a death) and we can keep our soul centered. We realize that we are valued, of service, and still make a difference in this world.

Guiding people to such understanding and the discovery of their soul purpose is a constant goal for Heather. She uses various tools to achieve those goals, including Reiki energy healing, daily reflective exercises, and Tarot readings. These reveal life lessons, images of the future, and help Heather and her client to formulate the plan together. It is all about maintaining your spirit and zeal, finding a reason to stay conscious and connected each day, and following the path that works for you. On a personal level it is also about learning what we want as women, how to stay true to our character, and how to attract an ideal partner (who might be quite different than you’d envisioned.)

She stresses that in life, only 10% is what happened; the other 90% is about how we react to it. Our past pain is not that impactful once you closely examine it and polish it; once you learn to look at what happened, what works or doesn’t, and realize the power of the pause. You can then heal and learn to live with pure love and creation.

Heather had many years of business experience and studies before moving into the coaching arena 20 years ago. She has 10 years of dedicated leadership coaching experience and is proud to be CPTD (Certified in Professional Talent Development) since 2014. She delights in helping so many people to find their talents and express themselves better as leaders.

Heather sees each individual as a perfect, priceless diamond, waiting to be discovered so it can brighten the world. Learn what can shine forth from you as Heather shares her techniques, tools and wisdom on her May radio show.

Close Up Radio will feature Heather Garner of Ciao Bella Leadership in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 3rd at 1:00pm EDT

