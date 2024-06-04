Opkey Named Workday Partner
Opkey and Workday enter official partnership.
We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Workday.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, a leading AI-enabled, No-Code test automation for packaged apps, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leading provider of enterprise Cloud applications for finance and human resources.
— Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey
This agreement ensures that Workday customers are provided with the most robust and aligned test automation capacities, customized for Workday’s processes.
Opkey’s test automation platform empowers Workday customers to achieve optimal test coverage for their Workday applications, ensuring they can quickly take advantage of new features and functionalities.
Additionally, Opkey enables customers to seamlessly test their end-to-end Workday business processes, providing immense value to customers with heavily integrated Workday Financial Management (FIN) and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) systems.
As a Workday Partner, Opkey provides these benefits:
Enhanced Test Coverage and Speed: With over 1,200 pre-built test cases for Workday and the ability to run tests 24/7 without human intervention, Opkey customers spend less time testing, and more time on value-adding activities.
Streamlined Testing for Biannual Updates: With Workday’s biannual releases, Opkey helps customers quickly identify what new features and functionalities have been released as well as which areas of their system are affected, empowering them to quickly test those new features so they can quickly realize value.
Security Assurance: Opkey’s solution comes with encrypted in-flight data storage. Additionally, Opkey provides an automated audit trail through dashboards & reporting, reducing compliance burden.
“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Workday,” said Pankaj Goel, founder and CEO of Opkey. “We know that our test automation platform brings immense value to Workday customers who are seeking to save time and money on testing, while also looking to quickly take advantage of Workday’s latest features & functionalities. This partnership is a win-win-win for Opkey, Workday and our joint customers, and that’s our goal.”
Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.
About Opkey
Opkey’s No-Code, AI-enabled test automation platform significantly streamlines testing processes in terms of time, effort, and cost. Opkey ensures seamless alignment with release schedules, effectively mitigates risks, and guarantees continuous, uninterrupted business operations. With support for 150+ technologies and enterprise applications, Opkey has earned awards and accolades from industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.
