PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 1, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team leads relief initiative for half a thousand displaced workers in Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended assistance to displaced and disadvantaged workers in Biñan City, Laguna, on Thursday, May 30. "Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," affirmed Go in a video message. In coordination with Congresswoman Marlyn Alonte and Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, the relief initiative was held at the Biñan Congressional District Office, where 534 displaced workers were provided with snacks, food packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Moreover, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for the qualified beneficiaries. The senator took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. Additionally, Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE. If enacted, REAP's primary objective would be to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently promoted the Malasakit Center's use as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In his remarks, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged the residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital. The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagkat ang ating layunin ay upang mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon,' Mr. Malasakit Go encouraged. Last May 18, Go also went to Biñan City to personally aid other displaced workers there. He also provided support to senior citizens and joined the inauguration of the new Super Health Center which he advocated for to bring primary healthcare closer to communities.