PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 2, 2024 Bong Go spearheads aid activity for displaced workers in Muntinlupa City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go supported displaced workers from various barangays in Muntinlupa City, severely affected by economic challenges, in collaboration with Councilor Raul Corro. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," said Go in a video message. The activity on May 29 was held at the Poblacion Central Plaza, where Go's Malasakit Team provided essential items, such as vitamins, snacks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts, to 73 displaced workers. There were also select recipients who received shoes. Through Go's initiative, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) likewise held a briefing for those who qualify, acquainting them with the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program provides short-term employment assistance to those affected by economic challenges. "Salamat sa DOLE. Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila na makakatulong sa komunidad," Go said. Furthermore, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. Within this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be institutionalized to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Meanwhile, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also successfully pushed the Malasakit Centers program to reduce the financial strain on individuals needing medical services. Malasakit Centers are located in the city at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Ospital ng Muntinlupa. Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. As he continues to be committed to enhancing the quality of public service in urban communities, Go, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the acquisition of medicines for the city's Rolling Botika, a multipurpose vehicle, the construction of an evacuation center and a stand-alone dialysis clinic inside the Bureau of Corrections -- all in Muntinlupa. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.