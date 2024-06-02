Bong Go's Malasakit Team assists hundreds of displaced workers in Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac; commends gov't programs that provide livelihood opportunities for the poor

Amid circumstances brought about by economic challenges, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his team and coordinated with Governor Susan Yan to provide support to 531 displaced workers in Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac on Wednesday, May 29.

In his message, Go commended the local government for prioritizing their constituents and providing support to affected individuals and communities. "'Yan naman ang aming sinumpaan na maglingkod sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ako po ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa kapwa kaya maraming salamat sa pagkakataon na ibinigay niyo sa akin para makapag serbisyo sa inyo," Mr. Malasakit underscored.

Held at Barangay Padapada Covered Court, Go's Malasakit Team gave the beneficiaries basketballs, shirts, and snacks. They also gave shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment also oriented the qualified recipients of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises.

As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established with the primary aim of providing temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently advocated using the Malasakit Center as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs.

In his remarks, Go urged residents to avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Tarlac Provincial Hospital in Tarlac City. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program aims to streamline obtaining medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, 165 operational centers have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.