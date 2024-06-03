Situational Awareness System Market is projected to reach US$39.724 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 7.17%
The situational awareness system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% from US$24.469 billion in 2022 to US$39.724 billion by 2029.
As infrastructure undergoes digital transformation, there's an increasing demand for situational awareness systems to oversee and regulate these systems. For instance, SAS can monitor traffic flow on smart roads or track energy consumption in smart buildings. According to the World Bank, 56% of the world's population, or 4.4 billion people, reside in urban areas, a figure projected to double by 2050, with nearly 7 out of 10 individuals living in cities.
In the Asia-Pacific region, mobile network technology connectivity via 3G networks reached 96.9% coverage in 2023, indicating the penetration of digital technologies. With rising urbanization, there's a heightened need for SAS capable of collecting and analyzing data from various sources like weather stations, traffic cameras, and social media. This data aids in tracking disaster development and coordinating relief efforts. According to EM-DAT, the number of deaths from disasters increased from 76,100 in 2022 to 86,517 in 2023, indicating disaster severity, frequency, and human resilience.
Advancements in technology and innovation further drive demand. For example, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced its first mission of 2024, satellites are designed to keep an eye on all flying objects around in space close to Earth, helping other satellites stay safe and avoid crashing into each other showcasing technological progress. Additionally, in April 2022, Wärtsilä Voyage unveiled its Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System (S.P.E.C.S), enhancing marine safety by providing real-time, 360-degree situational awareness streamed directly to the bridge for various marine applications.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/situational-awareness-system-market
Based on the product, the situational awareness system market is categorized into fire and flood alarm systems, human-machine interfaces, access control, radio frequency identification, and others. The fire and flood alarm system ensures immediate alerts and critical information during emergencies. It can trigger alarms, activate sprinklers, and might even display evacuation routes.
Human-machine interfaces simplify intricate data into an accessible format for operators, enabling them to engage with the system and make well-informed decisions, its growth is driven by the growing AI application on day-to-day systems. Access control restricts access to specific areas or resources, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter.
Radiofrequency identification SAS can leverage RFID data to monitor the movement of personnel, equipment, or assets within a specific area. Others include systems, radar and sonar systems, command and control systems, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Systems, physical security information management (PSIM).
The situational awareness system market, based on components is categorized into sensor, MEMS, GPS, display, and others. Sensors collect data from the surroundings. They encompass various devices such as cameras, LiDAR, radar, temperature sensors, and motion detectors. Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) are miniature devices that integrate mechanical elements, electronics, and sensors onto a single chip, commonly utilized in wearable SAS applications.
The Global Positioning System (GPS) technology gives location data, facilitating real-time tracking of personnel, equipment, or vehicles. Displays, which can include monitors, heads-up displays (HUDs) for mobile applications, or augmented reality (AR) overlays, play a crucial role in presenting information. Other components may encompass Network Video Recorders (NVRs), Data Processing Units (DPUs), and Communication Systems.
The situational awareness system market is segmented based on applications into disaster response, robots, security and surveillance, driving/ connected cars, and others. In disaster response, these systems analyze weather patterns and predict natural disasters while providing real-time information to first responders and the public.
For robots, they enable perception of surroundings, safe navigation, data collection, and transmission to human operators. Sales of professional service robots worldwide surged by 48% in 2022, indicating significant demand. In security and surveillance, these systems verify access control and manage security personnel effectively. In driving/connected cars, they facilitate self-driving functionalities and collision avoidance. Other applications include business intelligence, environmental monitoring, and smart infrastructure management.
The situational awareness system market is categorized based on industry vertical into defense, automotive, industrial, aviation, and others. Within the defense industry, the increased application of automated systems surged the demand for the SAS. The growing research and development for self-driving cars has caused demand for the SAS systems.
The North American region is poised for significant growth due to advancements in technologies related to defense, automation, digitalization, and robotics. According to UNCTAD, the United States ranks first in the Frontier Technologies Readiness Index, showcasing its readiness to embrace cutting-edge technologies. The government's alignment with environmental, scientific, technological, innovative, and industrial policies further propels this growth.
In the Americas, installations of industrial robots increased by 8% to 56,053 units in 2022. The United States dominates the American market, accounting for 71% of installations (39,576 units, up by 10% in 2022). Mexico and Canada, also significant markets, had 6,000 units (up by 13%) and 3,223 units (down by 24%), respectively, installed.
Many prominent manufacturers of situational awareness systems (SAS) are headquartered in North America, including Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft, General Electric. The region places a strong emphasis on security and public safety, fostering the adoption of SAS across sectors such as transportation, aviation, and maritime operations.
The research includes several key players from the situational awareness system market, such as Honeywell International Inc. (Allied Signal), Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft, General Electric, Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, and Collins Aerospace.
The market analytics report segments the situational awareness system market using the following criteria:
• By Product:
o Fire and Flood Alarm System
o Human Machine Interface
o Access Control
o Radio Frequency Identification
o Others
• By Component:
o Sensor
o MEMS
o GPS
o Display
o Others
• By Applications:
o Disaster Response
o Robots
o Security and Surveillance
o Driving/ Connected Cars
o Others
• By Industry Vertical:
o Defense
o Automotive
o Industrial
o Aviation
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Other
Companies Mentioned:
• Honeywell International Inc. (Allied Signal)
• Qualcomm Inc.
• Microsoft
• General Electric
• Denso Corporation
• BAE Systems
• Collins Aerospace
