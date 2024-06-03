Transforming Global Communications : Innovations Driving the Satellite Connectivity Market to USD 22.12 Billion by 2031

Satellite Connectivity Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Satellite Connectivity Market by Component (Video, Fixed, Mobility), by Orbit (Elliptical, GEO, LEO, MEO), by End User (Civil and Earth Observation, Government and Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

As per the report, the global satellite connectivity industry was pegged at $11.12 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $22.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17100

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in government investment in space exploration and surge in satellite launches have boosted the growth of the global satellite connectivity market. In addition, increase in adoption of satellite constellation supplemented the market growth. However, high initial investment and stringent government regulations regarding satellite launches hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for satellite data and growing integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing are expected to open new opportunities in the future. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By component, the fixed segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for satellite connectivity for fixed services throughout the world. However, the video segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global satellite connectivity market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for satellite connectivity for video throughout the world.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-connectivity-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐄𝐎 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭 (𝐋𝐄𝐎) 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 : the LEO segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global satellite connectivity market, and is expected to maintain leading position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in satellite launches in the LEO orbit by several private players globally.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By end user, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global satellite connectivity market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. This is due to majority of the satellite connectivity being consumed for various commercial applications throughout the world.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global satellite connectivity market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. This is due to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient satellite connectivity systems. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced satellite connectivity systems across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17100

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

● ASELSAN A.S.

● Honeywell International Inc

● General Dynamics Corporation

● Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

● Indra

● Leonardo S.p.A.

● L3Harris Technologies, Inc

● Thales

● Norsat International Inc.

● Viasat Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global satellite connectivity market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leo-and-geo-satellite-market-A09227 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-satellite-market-A10519 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-manufacturing-market-A13678 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031