Asigra Announces the General Availability of SaaSAssure® to Cover Gap in SaaS Data Protection
Company Goes Beyond ‘The Big Three’ - Supporting Channel Partners with Widest Range of Multitenant SaaS App IntegrationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today announced the general availability of SaaSAssure®, a powerful SaaS-based data protection platform designed to provide comprehensive data recovery for SaaS applications. The span of protection goes beyond the 'Big Three' SaaS applications of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce to include a multitude of line of business (LoB) applications used by organizations globally.
According to BetterClouds' State of SaaSOps survey, SaaS solutions will make up 85% of all business software in 2025. With SaaS applications' annual revenue growth projected to reach $374 billion by 2028, the emergence of the SaaS-powered workplace is inevitable. This explosive growth drives the surging demand for robust business-class SaaS data protection. However, most SaaS applications offer very limited data recovery capabilities, if any, leaving businesses vulnerable. With 67% of companies utilizing SaaS apps experiencing data loss due to accidental or malicious deletions, it is imperative that users protect their own information. This aligns with the shared responsibility model where the cloud service provider (CSP) manages infrastructure security and the business user is responsible for data recovery.
In the shared responsibility model, the SaaS provider agrees to be responsible for securing its cloud infrastructure (servers and network) and takes care of related maintenance and management. The customer is responsible for the data generated and/or stored in the cloud environment from user accounts. To keep the data safe means that customers must back up the data themselves and store it safely under their control. Many organizations fail to layer their own protection on these systems and are often shocked to discover their data lost, stolen or compromised when improperly protected.
Asigra's new generation SaaSAssure platform offers data protection that empowers organizations to safeguard critical SaaS application data comprehensively. Designed from the ground up as a true cloud-based service, SaaSAssure provides enterprise-grade data recovery, compliance, and security across an extensive portfolio of SaaS applications. With its foundation in robust AWS architecture, SaaSAssure integrates advanced security features that protect against both external threats and internal mishaps, preventing data loss. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), it provides a valuable opportunity to enhance their solution suite to better support clients. Capabilities include:
• SaaS Data Protection – Broadest multitenant SaaS app coverage featuring data assurance and control as well as risk and compliance mitigation.
• Secure by Design – Several advanced security capabilities, including industry-first Multi-Person Approvals (MPA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), AES 256-bit encryption, ransomware protection and more.
• Flexible Storage Options – Choice of backup targets include Asigra Cloud Storage, Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS), or data sovereignty.
• Quick to Set up and Easy to Use – From start to protection in under five minutes.
• Single Console Management – Multi-tenant capable single dashboard for required actions and notifications to maximize IT resources.
• Pre-Configured SaaS App Integrations – Key multi-tenant SaaS applications are pre-integrated for use. The user is only required to configure authorizations.
SaaS Data Protection Delivered by the Channel
With the cloud-native SaaSAssure platform, Managed Service Providers can better manage and protect the SaaS powered business with a broad selection of multi-tenant connectors, built from the ground up to improve resiliency. SaaSAssure is complementary to existing backup solutions, allowing partners to expand their service portfolios and revenues without having to switch from existing backup software partner(s).
"For customers whose SaaS data is not just valuable but vital, the introduction of SaaSAssure is a game changer," said Asigra partner Gregg Mehr, CTO for DataHEALTH. "The simplicity and rapid deployment capabilities of the platform provides slick data protection that scales effortlessly. This isn’t just a tool—it’s an essential part of modern digital resilience and we are excited to integrate this comprehensive solution into our service portfolio and bridging the SaaS data protection gap."
"We're excited about an Auvik and SaaSAssure partnership. MSPs currently leverage Auvik SaaS Management to gain a clear understanding of shadow IT and sanctioned SaaS app utilization enterprise-wide," said John Harden, Director of Product - SaaS Management, Auvik. "Discovering SaaS tools is critical because of the data within them. We're extremely excited to collaborate because it's that sensitive and often business-critical data that SaaSAssure can help protect after being discovered."
Of the wide range of SaaS applications supported by the channel, Asigra’s SaaSAssure platform brings pre-configured integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, MS Exchange, SharePoint, JIRA and Confluence (both by Atlassian), Quickbooks Online (Intuit Inc.), Box, OneDrive, and HubSpot, with more to be announced as the platform expands.
"SaaS app data protection has become a legal obligation and a crucial aspect of maintaining reputation and financial security. With the current state of the industry, IT service providers can take business to the next level in a way that is both higher value and advantageous for the customer," said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. "Our focus on protecting this previously siloed data, drives a renewed focus to provide data protection that is both comprehensive and complementary to existing on-premise/cloud backup solutions."
Availability
Asigra SaaSAssure is available for immediate deployment. Learn more at https://www.asigra.com/SaaSAssure.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup software and SaaS technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. With the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solutions for SaaS, Cloud, and On-Premise environments, Asigra protects the widest range of data infrastructure from data corruption, human error, and cyberattacks. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
