CYCJET meets you at the Shanghai International Food Processing and Packaging Exhibition (Propak China 2024)

Visit CYCJET at ProPak China 2024, booth 6.1B65, showcasing advanced inkjet and laser marking solutions, June 19-21 in Shanghai.

Shanghai, China, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibition date: June 19-21, 2024 (09:30-17:00)

Exhibition Venue: Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center (Hongqiao), China

[No. 333, Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China]

Booth number: 6.1B65

1. About Shanghai International Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Exhibition (ProPak China 2024):

The 2024 Shanghai International Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Exhibition will be grandly opened at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) from June 19th to 21st. This exhibition takes "connecting the industrial chain" as its innovative concept. It will focus on key areas such as food processing, packaging machinery, and intelligent manufacturing, and will be held in conjunction with brand exhibitions at the same time. Through the joint display of the seven exhibition halls, we will jointly create a super exhibition feast integrating "processing and packaging equipment, food raw materials, health and nutrition".





The overall scale of this year's exhibition will reach 180,000 square meters, attracting more than 2,000 companies and brands to participate in the exhibition, and welcoming more than 100,000 visitors to participate in the grand event. In addition, more than 100 exciting activities will be held during the exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to closely observe the latest domestic and foreign products and advanced technological solutions in the fields of food processing machinery, packaging machinery, robots and automation technology, packaging materials and finished products, labels and flexible packaging technology, logistics packaging and other fields.

2. About CYCJET:

As a permanent guest at the Shanghai International Processing and Packaging Exhibition (ProPak China 2024), CYCJET will bring new inkjet coding and customized equipment to the visitors at this exhibition. For example: C series large format inkjet coding system , LC and LU fly laser marking series , automated customized inkjet coding solutions and various portable inkjet coding equipment , etc. This can more intuitively show customers the various packaging materials used by CYCJET inkjet printers in various industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics, medicine, etc. For example, dates, batch numbers, graphics, logos, barcodes, QR codes and other information can be printed on cartons, cartons, plastics, bottle-shaped containers, etc., showing superior printing functions and helping enterprises to produce stably and reliably.





As a leader in the inkjet coding industry, CYCJET adheres to the portable marking concept of “Smart Thinking, Smart Printing”, Use professional technology, first-class quality, humanized service and preferential prices to meet the needs of different users, and work together with new and old customers and friends to develop together, share a win-win situation, experience efficient and convenient logo solutions, and strive to move forward for China's creation!

During the epidemic, exchanges between all walks of life were also affected. Now that it is fully open, the 2024 Shanghai International Packaging Exhibition will be an excellent platform to showcase the latest technology, exchange innovative results, and expand business cooperation. Whether you are a practitioner in the packaging industry, a professional visitor or someone interested in the packaging industry, this event is not to be missed. Let us look forward to the arrival of the Shanghai International Packaging Exhibition in 2024 and inject new vitality and power into the future development of the packaging industry.

Finally, we sincerely invite you to visit CYCJET booth 6.1B65, have in-depth discussions with our technical experts, experience our products personally, and experience the charm of inkjet marking. We look forward to meeting you at the exhibition and exploring the future of inkjet marking in the packaging industry!







CYCJET is the brand name of Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 19 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, fly laser printing solution, portable marking solution, high resolution inkjet Printing solution and robotics inkjet coding system in Shanghai China. We are looking for global agents to negotiate long-term cooperation, welcome to visit us from Jun 19-21.

Contact Person: David Guo

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

MOB:+86-139 1763 1707 (Whatsapp)

Email: sales@cycjet.com

Web: https://cycjet.com/

Reference Video: https://youtu.be/zb2IPLyjpvM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100064098422560/videos/458313699902049

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7OaW9WP6IJ/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7198612249941270528/

Alibaba:

https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/CYCJET-High-resolution-large-format-case_1600836591923.html?spm=a2747.product_manager.0.0.5e5b71d2dia0Am

Made-in-China:

https://cycjetlaser.en.made-in-china.com/product/yZgtTphEavYu/China-Cycjet-5W-UV-Laser-Marking-Machine-Qr-Code-Expire-Date-Printer-Laser-Maker.html .



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



