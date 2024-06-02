Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a robbery suspect in Northwest.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the victim was sitting in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Two suspects approached and assaulted the victim. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 37-year-old David Romero of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24077905

###

