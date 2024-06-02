Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,695 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating a Burglary of a Residence in Northwest

June 2, 2024

MPD Investigating a Burglary of a Residence in Northwest

(Washington, D.C.) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a Northwest burglary.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 06:35 a.m., officers patrolling in the 1500 block of 8th Street, Northwest, noticed a back door to a residence was ajar. Officers made contact with the homeowner and discovered an unknown person entered the residence, took personal property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24083288

###

You just read:

MPD Investigating a Burglary of a Residence in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more