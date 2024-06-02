June 2, 2024

MPD Investigating a Burglary of a Residence in Northwest

(Washington, D.C.) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a Northwest burglary.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 06:35 a.m., officers patrolling in the 1500 block of 8th Street, Northwest, noticed a back door to a residence was ajar. Officers made contact with the homeowner and discovered an unknown person entered the residence, took personal property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24083288

