Collapsible Sleeve Containers Market is projected to reach US$1,378.241 million by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 4.30%

The collapsible sleeve containers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% from US$1,026.450 million in 2022 to US$1,378.241 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the collapsible sleeve containers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,378.241 million by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the collapsible sleeve containers market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing need in different industries for sustainability and efficiency has resulted in growth in demand for collapsible sleeve containers among these industries. These containers have special designs that are collapsible or can be folded which saves space when not in use saves logistics and warehousing costs and can be reused which reduces wastage. Therefore, due to the sustainable and efficient nature of collapsible sleeve containers, the market is predicted to grow at a significant rate.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of collapsible sleeve containers in the market is the growing adoption of effective and versatile packaging solutions in different industry verticals. These collapsible sleeve containers are adopted rather than conventional bulk containers due to their lightweight material and foldable features that take less space. These features are useful which is why these collapsible sleeve containers are adopted by the food & beverage industry that is widely growing in demand across the globe. Hence, the growth in this end-user industry is contributing to significantly boosting the collapsible sleeve containers market over the forecast period.
The collapsible sleeve containers market, by box type, is divided into three types- 48 x 40 x 30, 48 x 40 x 34, and 48 x 40x 45. Each box type of these collapsible sleeve containers is useful to different end-users according to their needs and use cases. For instance, the box with the largest size can be used to store large end-user items, and short-size collapsible sleeve containers can be used to save space during logistics. Hence, the different box types for different needs of end-users are projected to grow the collapsible sleeve containers market.
The collapsible sleeve containers market, by pallet type, is divided into three types- box pallets, stringer pallets, and customized pallets. Each pallet type is useful to different end-users according to their needs and use case. For instance, the customized pallets in collapsible sleeve containers can be used to increase the convenience and reliability of these containers for the end-user. Hence, the availability of different pallet types in collapsible sleeve containers is expected to propel growth in the market.
The collapsible sleeve containers market, by applications, is divided into four types- building & construction, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and automotive. Each application for collapsible sleeve containers has its use case according to their needs for instance, the food & beverage industry is widely adopting these collapsible sleeve containers to increase productivity and efficiency in their industries as these containers are sustainable and efficient to use in these industries. Hence, the applications of collapsible sleeve containers in different industry verticals are projected to fuel market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the collapsible sleeve containers market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of industries and manufacturing industries in the region that need collapsible sleeve containers to improve their logistics sustainability and efficiency. This increase in urbanization is due to growing economies and GDPs across different countries in the region like China and India. Thus, these factors are contributing to boosting the collapsible sleeve containers market in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the collapsible sleeve containers market, such as Sohnerplastics, SPS Ideal Solutions Inc., Monoflo International, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., AccuTrex Products Inc., Rehrig Pacific Company, RPP Containers., Buckhorn Inc., Suzhou Huiyuan Plastic Products Co., Ltd, and Prairie Plastics Holdings LLC.
The market analytics report segments the collapsible sleeve containers market using the following criteria:
• By Box Type
o 48 x 40 x 30
o 48 x 40 x 34
o 48 x 40x 45
• By Pallet Type
o Box Pallet
o Stringer Pallet
o Customized Pallet
• By Application
o Building and Construction
o Chemical and Pharmaceutical
o Food and Beverages
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Sohnerplastics
• SPS Ideal Solutions Inc.
• Monoflo International
• Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
• AccuTrex Products Inc.
• Rehrig Pacific Company
• RPP Containers.
• Buckhorn Inc.
• Suzhou Huiyuan Plastic Products Co., Ltd
• Prairie Plastics Holdings LLC
