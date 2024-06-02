Seer Technology Access Center Provides Unprecedented Scale and Depth of Coverage for PrognomiQ’s Early Cancer Detection Study

Combined Workflow of Proteograph™ XT Assay and Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ Mass Spectrometer Robustly Identifies over 13,000 Protein Groups Across a Study of 2,840 Subjects

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that PrognomiQ has completed the largest and deepest unbiased mass spectrometry plasma biomarker study to date utilizing the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer. This pioneering research involved a multi-cancer case-control cohort of 2,840 subjects, achieving the detection of over 13,000 protein groups in plasma across the study, with an average of over 8,200 protein groups in plasma per sample.



PrognomiQ collected blood samples across 77 clinical sites in the U.S., and processed plasma samples using their in-house Seer Proteograph SP100 instruments and XT assays. The resulting peptides were sent to the Seer Technology Access Center (STAC) in Redwood City to be analyzed using the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers. This study demonstrates the combined power of two leading proteomics technologies and their ability to efficiently and rapidly conduct deep, unbiased plasma proteomics studies at scale. PrognomiQ’s findings highlight unprecedented depth and sensitivity in proteomics, unlocking significant biological insights for early cancer detection.

"This study represents a significant milestone in cancer biomarker research. The depth and breadth of data obtained have the potential to transform early cancer detection and build on earlier studies with the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite," said Bruce Wilcox, Chief Technology Officer of PrognomiQ.

Dr. Wilcox will present the complete study results in an oral presentation at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time after sharing some findings at the user breakfast meeting hosted by Thermo Fisher on Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

"We are excited to see the impact that the Orbitrap Astral has on deep unbiased biomarker discovery in such a comprehensive study,” said John Lesica, President, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry at Thermo Fisher. “Our collaboration with Seer to launch the STAC underscores our commitment to advancing proteomics research and, ultimately, its application in healthcare."

"This study represents the largest and deepest unbiased proteomics study reported to date, and it is uniquely enabled by the Proteograph XT Assay kit and the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Chair of Seer. “The STAC provides a robust and cost-effective service for academic and biopharma customers to access the power of our combined platforms, enabling a new standard for proteomics discovery and translational research.”

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

About PrognomiQ

Founded in 2020, PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. PrognomiQ uses leading-edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.prognomiq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

