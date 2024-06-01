Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,613 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Public Utilities Commission Issues Notice of Violation and Order to Show Cause to Sandwich Isle Communications

 

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 31, 2024

Public Utilities Commission Issues Notice of Violation and
Order to Show Cause to Sandwich Isle Communications

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Public Utilities issued a notice of violation to Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC) and ordered it not to terminate service to customers and to continue service to its customers without disruption or reduction in quality; to maintain and preserve its equipment in good working order; and to maintain and preserve customer records.

The commission learned May 31 that SIC had announced to its customers it would be abruptly terminating internet and voice services June 1.

“Sandwich Isles Communication failed to provide timely notice to the Public Utilities Commission of its intent to abandon or discontinue service, as required by commission rules and regulations. In line with the Emergency Proclamation issued by Governor Josh Green, M.D., the commission is also concerned that the company may be engaging in conduct that is detrimental to the public interest,” said Public Utilities Commission Chair, Leo Asuncion.

The commission scheduled a show cause hearing for June 17, requiring SIC to explain why it should not be held in violation for failing to comply with rules relating to its provision of regulated service.

# # #

Media Contact:

 

Deborah Kwan, Communications Officer

Hawaii Public Utilities Commission

465 South King Street #103, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Phone: 808-586-2020

Website: http://puc.hawaii.gov

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/hawaiipublicutilitiescommission

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Public Utilities Commission Issues Notice of Violation and Order to Show Cause to Sandwich Isle Communications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more