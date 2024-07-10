Cheryl Einhorn Receives National Recognition for the Best Psychology Book through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2024 Independent Press Award Winner Cheryl Strauss Einhorn Problem Solver, Maximizing Your Strengths To Make Better Decisions 2024 Winner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Problem Solver, Maximizing Your Strengths To Make Better Decisions" by Cheryl Strauss Einhorn as the 2024 winner in the Psychology category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.Cheryl Strauss Einhorn is among an exclusive list of worldwide authors that was recognized by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC Big Book Award. Over 200 attendees were in attendance for the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 in the New York Metropolitian area. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States."Problem Solver, Maximizing Your Strengths To Make Better Decisions"Cheryl Strauss EinhornOur decisions are expressions of who we are and how we move through the world. Rarely, though, do we examine our decisions or even look inward to consider the psychology of our decision-making. Instead, we often make decisions based on what we call instinct (which relies on cognitive bias), false assumptions, mis-remembering, and mental mistakes. Truthfully, we don't see the world as it is; we see it as we are.We can develop self-knowledge about our decision-making styles. We can wake ourselves up to how biases cloud our judgment and impede good decision-making―and we can counter bias. From there, we can transform our decision-making habits to make better big decisions alone and together. Problem Solver provides you with tools to identify:• The five basic decision-making approaches, or "Problem Solver Profiles" (PSPs): Adventurer, Detective, Listener, Thinker, and Visionary• Your dominant―and secondary―PSPs• Tools to assess other peoples' PSPs• Each PSP's decision-making strengths, blind spots, and biases• How your PSP impacts your outlook on life and your risk appetite• How to use your PSP to maximize your decision strengthsReplete with real-life examples and replicable strategies to apply new decision-making skills for your immediate benefit, Problem Solver will do more than help you look out into a future; it will equip you to move forward, with confidence, into your future.In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”To see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp To learn more about the authorCheryl Strauss Einhorn is the founder of Decisive, a decision sciences company that trains people and teams in complex problem solving and decision-making skills using the AREA Method. AREA is an evidence-based decision-making system that uniquely controls for and counters cognitive bias to expand knowledge while improving judgment. Cheryl developed AREA during her two decades as an award-winning investigative journalist writing for publications ranging from The New York Times to Foreign Policy Magazine, Barron’s and Harvard Business Review. Cheryl is a long time educator, having taught at Columbia Business School for over a decade and currently teaching at Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business and Cornell Tech. She is the author of three books: Problem Solved, A Powerful System for Making Complex Decisions with Confidence and Conviction, about personal and professional decision-making, and Investing In Financial Research, A Decision-Making System for Better Results about financial and investment decisions. Her new book about Problem Solver Profiles and the psychology of decision-making, Problem Solver, Maximizing Your Strengths To Make Better Decisions, was published in the Spring of 2023. Learn more by watching her Ted talk and visiting areamethod.com.

When Your Inner Voice Lies To You | Cheryl Strauss Einhorn | TEDx Columbus Circle