Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Emergency Proclamation to Avoid Loss of Telecommunications

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION TO AVOID LOSS OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS

May 31, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed an Emergency Proclamation to avoid loss of telecommunications services for many Hawaiian Home Lands households across the state.

On May 30, 2024, Sandwich Isle Communications (PIC), a private company that provides phone and internet services to many customers on Hawaiian Home Lands, announced through an email to customers that services would cease on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The termination of services could leave approximately 1,500 households and several business, schools, and other institutions on Hawaiian Home Lands without phone and/or internet services.

“We must ensure that our communities remain connected to critical services, including emergency medical, police and fire services” stated Governor Green. “Providers carry a responsibility to maintain services for their customers.”

“It is unacceptable that Sandwich Isles Communications is planning to disconnect the services that its customers depend on with so little notice,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “We strongly urge Sandwich Isles Communications to transition Hawaiian Home Lands lessees to alternate service providers in an orderly and responsible process.”

The Emergency Proclamation directs all state agencies to assist in the effort keep continuity of service and orders telecommunication providers to prevent any disruption or interruption of telecommunication and broad and services.

A copy of the executed EP can be found here.

