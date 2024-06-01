Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Maliksi" (Update Time: 2024-06-01 11:00)

MACAU, June 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Maliksi"

Update Time: 2024-06-01 11:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical depression “Maliksi” is located at about 150 km northwest of Macao. “Maliksi” is moving north-northeastwards, and gradually moving into the interior of Guangdong.

Under the influence of the strong rain bands associated with the southerly airstream of “Maliksi”, winds on the bridge and open areas continued to reach level 6 to 7 with gusts in the past few hours. It is expected that winds in Macao will still occasionally reach strong wind level and with gusts in the afternoon. Therefore, Signal No.3 will remain in effect in the afternoon. Meanwhile, showers are expected to continue today, with frequent and sometimes heavy rainfall. The public is advised to stay tuned, pay attention to flooding caused by heavy rains, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

