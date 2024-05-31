Submit Release
Premier’s, minister’s statements on the death of Robert Pickton

CANADA, May 31 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the death of Robert Pickton:

“My first thought goes to the families of the victims. For some, the death of this notorious serial killer may bring closure and for others it will reopen old wounds. It is a difficult day for anyone who lost someone they loved because of his cruelty and heinous crimes.

“Robert Pickton preyed on the most vulnerable people in our society. These women were cast aside as less than equal, and less than worthy because of who they were.

“We are committed to recognizing the dignity of every person to avoid something like this happening ever again.

“Good riddance.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and MLA for Port Coquitlam, said:

“While we have seen the end of a heinous life, we know that for the families of Pickton’s victims, this news has reopened old wounds and brought back painful feelings and memories.

“That pain is still being felt today for the families of the victims, and our entire community.

“I want to assure those affected by his horrific crimes that we are here to offer support. We understand that, for some, this news may bring a sense of closure, but also uncertainty about what happens next.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support the families of the victims in finding answers and justice for those they have lost.”

