MACAU, June 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Maliksi"

Update Time: 2024-06-01 08:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical depression “Maliksi” is moving north-northeastwards, and gradually moving into the interior of Guangdong.

Under the influence of the rainband associated with its southerly airstream, it is expected to have strong winds and showers in Macao today. The rains will be frequent and sometimes heavy. Winds can sometimes reach strong wind level, and with gusts. The public is advised to stay tuned, pay attention to flooding caused by heavy rains, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.