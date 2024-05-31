H.R. 8310 would require the President to provide strategies and reports to the Congress on the Administration’s efforts to:
• Promote democracy, peace, and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and
• Ensure that the critical minerals sector in that country operates under sound labor, environmental, and governance standards.
You just read:
H.R. 8310, Bipartisan Building Relationships and Increasing Democratic Governance through Engagement to DRC Act of 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.