Clark County dentist suspended due to practicing outside the scope of his licenses and failing to meet the standard of care

For immediate release: May 31, 2024 (24-062)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the dentist (DE60339865) and moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit (CS60495559) licenses of Ellis B. Jardine of Clark County pending further legal action.

Charges state that Jardine failed to adequately and accurately assess patient risk factors through evaluation or discussion of alternative treatment options; administered a general anesthetic, which is outside the scope of practice for a dentist with a moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit; administered medications in a timeframe that likely resulted in a level beyond moderate sedation; failed to monitor and/or document all required vital signs during patients’ procedures, among other charges.

Jardine cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety and promotes the welfare of the state by regulating the competency and quality of professional health care providers under its authority.

