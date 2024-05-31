Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,661 in the last 365 days.

The Boston Beer Company Statement on Company Sale Speculation

Boston, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is aware of today’s Wall Street Journal article on company sale speculation. We do not comment on rumors. We are fully focused on our business as an independent company and our return to growth. 


Dave DeCecco
Boston Beer Company
617-368-5000
dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com

You just read:

The Boston Beer Company Statement on Company Sale Speculation

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more