Boston, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is aware of today’s Wall Street Journal article on company sale speculation. We do not comment on rumors. We are fully focused on our business as an independent company and our return to growth.
Dave DeCecco
Boston Beer Company
617-368-5000
dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com
You just read:
The Boston Beer Company Statement on Company Sale Speculation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.