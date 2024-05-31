FEMA and SBA Assistance Tops $3.7 Million for Ohio Tornado Survivors

COLUMBUS – Just under a month since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Ohio following the March 14, 2024 tornadoes, more than $3.7 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support disaster recovery.

Homeowners and renters whose homes and property were damaged by the storms, and who still need to apply for federal assistance, have until July 1, 2024, to do so.

As of May 31, Ohio’s recovery assistance includes:

More than $2.4 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in eleven Ohio counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: More than $1.5 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $951,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in eleven Ohio counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: More than $1.3 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners and renters to help repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations.

The eleven Ohio counties designated for FEMA assistance in this disaster are: Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams have been visiting storm-affected neighborhoods in designated counties to help residents apply for FEMA assistance, identify and address immediate needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support. To date, DSA personnel have visited more than 7,500 households and 370 businesses to connect survivors with assistance.

In addition, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened in affected counties to provide one-on-one support to survivors. At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA, the state of Ohio and the U.S. Small Business Administration provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

To find a Disaster Recovery Center nearest you, visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC. Any center may be visited for assistance.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.