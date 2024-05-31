FEMA Deputy Administrator Visits National Hurricane Center, Highlights Preparedness Actions for Individuals and Communities

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks today visited the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami and was joined by NHC Director Michael Brennan and Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz to brief the media on preparedness ahead of the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season. The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity, with NOAA forecasting an above-normal season, with up to 25 named storms, including up to 13 hurricanes.

During the event, Deputy Administrator Hooks debuted FEMA’s Be in the Know campaign, which underscores the importance of understanding what to do in an evacuation.

“This hurricane season, we want to make sure everyone is ready and equipped with their evacuation plans,” said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks. “We want people to know where to go, what to bring, and where to get good information. Preparation is always our best ally and our strongest defense. Together, we can ensure our communities are ‘In the Know’ and risk-ready this hurricane season.”

In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, there are four steps everyone should take to Be in the Know:

Know Your Risk – Identify the specific hazards you face, which can vary according to the community in which you live. Know When and Where to Go – Make an evacuation plan and learn your state and local evacuation zones by visiting your state and county emergency management websites. Download the FEMA App to use the Text-to-Shelter feature, which can let you know how to find shelter during an evacuation by texting “shelter” and your ZIP code to 43362. Know What to Bring – Build a go-bag with all the essentials you might need. Before a disaster strikes, knowing what to bring will help you evacuate quickly and safely. Know Your Information Sources – Identify where you can access reliable information so you can make informed decisions before, during, and after a disaster. Subscribe to alerts from FEMA, your local emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service to stay informed on safety procedures and updates.

In addition, NHC Director Michael Brennan shared information on what the public can expect this hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

“As we head into the 2024 hurricane season tomorrow, now is the time for everyone to prepare and know your risk,” said Dr. Brennan. “Don’t wait until a storm threatens your area to start thinking about your evacuation and preparedness plan. Take action now to keep you and your loved ones safe this hurricane season.”

FEMA reminds individuals and communities that the best time to prepare is before an emergency or disaster strikes. Consider the following to make sure you and your family are protected this season:

Gather supplies

After a hurricane, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Take some time to make sure you have what you’ll need to say safe and comfortable whether you must evacuate or can stay at home.

Have enough supplies for your household, including food, water and other supplies to last for several days. Be sure to include any medication, cleaning, and pet supplies as well as any important documents you may need. Visit Ready.gov/kit for a printable list you can take to the store when stocking up.

Every family is unique, so consider your everyday needs when making a kit. This is especially important if you or anyone in your household is an individual with a disability identify if you may need additional help during an emergency.

Make a plan

Make sure you have a plan to keep your family connected during and after a hurricane. Visit Ready.gov/plan and use the easy, sharable "Make a Plan" fillable form with your family and loved ones.

Remember, hurricanes create hazards for more than coastal areas. You may experience rain, flooding and wind far inland from where a hurricane or tropical storm makes landfall.

Check your insurance coverage