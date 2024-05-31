Northfield Capital Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (the “Company”) today announces that it has granted a total of 200,000 stock options to purchase class A restricted voting share of the Company (a “Share”) to certain directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $21.50 per Share, expiring on May 31, 2029. The Options will vest in three parts with one-third vesting upon shareholders of the Company approving a new omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Plan”) at its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024, one-third vesting on May 31, 2025 and the final one-third vesting on May 31, 2026. The grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the approval of the Plan by shareholders.



