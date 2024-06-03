South Shores Recovery Dana Point Drug Rehab Center Celebrates its Joint Commission Accreditation for Ongoing Excellence
South Shores Recovery offers JCAHO and DHCS accredited programs for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment
At less than a 15 minutes from San Clemente, South Shores offers effective residential and outpatient programs
South Shores Recovery maintains a JCAHO-accreditation, recognizing excellence in addiction treatment and a commitment to providing quality care in Orange County
We are honored to maintain our Joint Commission accreditation, which acknowledges our tireless efforts to deliver exceptional care and support to our clients”DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, US, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Shores Recovery, a premier Orange County recovery center, is proud to announce its Joint Commission accreditation, solidifying its position as a leader in the addiction treatment industry. This esteemed recognition underscores the center's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support to individuals struggling with addiction.
— a spokesperson for South Shores Recovery
A Proven Destination for Addiction Treatment in Orange County
Under the dedicated leadership of Eric Botelho, South Shores Recovery has been a path to lasting sobriety success for clients in Orange County over a decade, offering upscale accommodations and a comprehensive range of programs tailored to address the unique needs of each client. From Xanax detox to dual diagnosis treatment, the center's expert team has helped thousands of individuals achieve lasting recovery in Southern California.
Evidence-Based and Duly Accredited Dual Diagnosis Treatment Programs
The Joint Commission accreditation is a testament to South Shores Recovery's dedication to excellence, demonstrating its adherence to rigorous standards and best practices in addiction treatment. This distinction ensures that clients receive the highest quality care, empowering them to overcome addiction and reclaim their lives.
Conveniently Located to San Clemente and Cities Throughout Orange County
Conveniently located in Dana Point, South Shores Recovery offers easy access to individuals from throughout Orange County, including welcoming clients from nearby San Clemente. The center's serene and supportive environment provides the ideal setting for individuals to embark on their journey toward recovery.
"We are honored to maintain our Joint Commission accreditation, which acknowledges our tireless efforts to deliver exceptional care and support to our clients," said a spokesperson for South Shores Recovery. "Our team is dedicated to providing a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment that fosters lasting recovery and transforms lives."
More About South Shores Recovery: A Leading Rehab for Southern California
South Shores Recovery's Joint Commission accreditation serves as a powerful endorsement of its unwavering commitment to excellence, making it the go-to destination for individuals seeking addiction treatment in Orange County. In addition to other insurances, South Shores is proudly in-network with TRICARE insurance to support members of our Armed Forces and their families seeking effective support for both sobriety and trauma recovery.
With a location that is also convenient to San Diego and Camp Pendleton Marine Base, they are proud to serve many military families as they join the many thriving SoCal recovery communities.
Their dedicated Admissions team welcomes inquiries about availability and encourages calls directly to their confidential helpline.
South Shores Recovery Offers a Duly Accredited Orange County Recovery Center