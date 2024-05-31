Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Announces Retirement of State CIO Murdock
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF
STATE CIO MURDOCK
Tom Ku Named Acting Chief Information Officer
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 31, 2024
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., has announced the retirement of Hawai‘i Chief Information Officer (CIO) Doug Murdock from public service, effective today.
“CIO Doug Murdock was responsible for leading Hawai‘i’s technology efforts through the very difficult pandemic years, while continuing to move the state forward with the modernization and consolidation of our IT infrastructure,” said Governor Green. “We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Murdock was recently honored by Government Technology magazine as one of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers” for 2024, a national recognition. The award acknowledges individuals and teams who move government forward, using innovative technology to solve public-sector challenges and improve the performance of critical programs, according to the publication.
Murdock has been the state CIO since January 2019, previously serving as state comptroller and as Hawai‘i Tourism Authority vice president for Administrative and Fiscal Affairs.
“It has been an honor and a privilege serving the people of Hawai‘i and working with the extraordinary multi-award-winning team at ETS. I want to thank everyone, both within government and in the private sector, who supported our efforts to modernize digital government in our state,” Murdock said. “After 25 years in the Air Force, 10 years with the state of Hawai‘i, and 15 years in other positions, I am looking forward to retirement.”
The Green Administration is conducting a search for a new CIO to oversee the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). The CIO is a cabinet-level position that requires confirmation by the Senate. Governor Green has named Tom Ku to serve as Acting Chief Information Officer in the interim. Currently the IT Services Operations Officer at ETS, he previously served as an assistant vice president for IT Infrastructure Networks at First Hawaiian Bank.
About the Office of Enterprise Technology Services
ETS provides governance for executive branch IT projects and seeks to identify, prioritize and advance innovative initiatives with the greatest potential to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and improve transparency and accountability in state government. ETS also supports the management and operation of all state agencies by providing effective, efficient, coordinated and cost-beneficial computer and telecommunication services such that state program objectives may be achieved.
