Three US Pre-Teens Discover, Help Excavate Rare Juvenile T-REX; Adventure Chronicled in Extraordinary New Documentary

The secret of the teenage T. rex find held while an award-winning documentary crew, renowned palaeontologists, several of the world’s foremost natural history museums, and top animators partnered to present the kids’ discovery in dramatic cinematic fashion

Giant Screen Films (GSF), a leading producer of large-format documentaries, was embedded with expedition and had cameras rolling as the fossil’s diagnostic features were unearthed, including the eureka moment when Dr. Lyson confirmed the boys had found a Tyrant King