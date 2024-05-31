Submit Release
Nighttime lane closure continues on Keawe Street

Posted on May 31, 2024

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of the upcoming schedule for single lane closures along the state-owned portion of Keawe Street adjacent to the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000).

The northbound lane on Keawe Street between the Lahaina Bypass and Kupuohi Street will be closed at 9 p.m. each night, beginning Monday, June 3, to 5:30 a.m. the next day, with the work ending Friday morning, June 7. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating lane control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. There will be signs and personnel to direct motorists at both ends of the work area.

The closures are necessary for work on the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia workforce housing project along Keawe Street. Crews will be working on a utility crossing concrete patch on Keawe Street. For more information on Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia, click here.

