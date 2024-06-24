SCF Globally Launches its 1st Book Series on BookBaby.com, Leadership Perspectives on Scientific Innovation: Volume 1
The book integrates diverse viewpoints on science advocacy and self/team leadership from the companion podcast, scholarly publications, and personal anecdotes.
Launching the Leadership Perspectives on Scientific Innovation book series bolsters The Sophia Consulting Firm's visibility and relevancy while authenticating my dreams of becoming a published author.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Consulting Firm (SCF), a scientific communications and executive leadership consultancy founded in New York and re-established in Greater Los Angeles with the mission of amplifying scientific innovation, today announced the launch of its first leadership book in partnership with BookBaby, the nation's leading self-publishing company. Aimed at advancing science advocacy, self-leadership, and team leadership, Leadership Perspectives on Scientific Innovation: Volume 1 (ISBN:9798350959437) is a curated collection of diverse viewpoints on the significance of scientific innovation from The 64 senior life science executives, with a focus on the first two seasons of the accompanying Amplifying Scientific Innovation Video Podcast that aired on YouTube during the height of COVID-19.
Additionally, the leadership book integrates the unique multicultural and multidisciplinary journey of the author, creator, host, showrunner, editor, and producer, Dr. Sophia Nnenna Ononye, with reputable scientific and business literature to elevate the overarching narrative with relevant scientific history, trends, and projections. Volume 1 also elucidates the significance of fundamental leadership principles and motivational theories in optimizing emotional quotient (EQ) and social intelligence through enhanced self-awareness, empathy, belonging, and influence.
"Creating value through scientific storytelling is the cornerstone of my entrepreneurship hence I intuitively knew from the start of my podcasting journey during the coronavirus pandemic that the time would come to memorialize and contextualize the who, why, and what of my consultancy's flagship platform, Amplifying Scientific Innovation," said Dr. Sophia Nnenna Ononye, PhD MPH MBA NACD.DC, SCF's Founder and CEO. "Launching the Leadership Perspectives on Scientific Innovation book series bolsters The Sophia Consulting Firm's visibility and relevancy while authenticating my dreams of becoming a published author, a significant milestone in my 21-year journey as a Nigerian American immigrant, woman in science, and entrepreneur. I am grateful to my family, global network of supporters, and The 64 featured life science who emboldened my passion for science that was ignited in my African cradle and activated through education and the enhanced social capital from building global synergies. I remain dedicated to telling timeless stories about optimism, ingenuity, and resilience through a scientific lens aimed at inspiring the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) enthusiasts."
The first volume primarily focuses on science advocacy, which, along with health equity and influential leadership, is one of the three core pillars of the Amplifying Scientific Innovation Platform. In June 2021, the consultancy obtained trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Amplifying Scientific Innovation (Registration Number 6,377,047). In 2024, SCF submitted three trademark applications to the USPTO, which are currently under review for the use of Leadership Perspectives on Scientific Innovation in a series of printed books and downloadable educational media in the field of science and business (Serial Number: 98556826) in additional to the promotional, marketing or advertising use of What's Your Definition of Scientific Innovation? (Serial Number: 98606806). In preparation for future speaker bureaus, electronic courses, seminars, webinars, and other thought leadership opportunities, SCF will continue to explore other intellectual property opportunities to bolster its competitiveness, cadre, and credibility.
To celebrate its first book launch, SCF is offering an exclusive 30% promotional discount for the books, which are globally available in hardcover with dust-jackets only through BookBaby (Use Promo Code LAUNCH). New editions, e-books, audiobooks, and additional volumes are in progress. Eventually, the book will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Powell Books, and other major retailers. Upcoming face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid speaking engagements, book signings, opinion editorials, and other public relations activities will be announced and highlighted in leading broadcast, print, social, and online media.
For book orders, please visit http://store.bookbaby.com/book/leadership-perspectives-on-scientific-innovation-volume-1.
About The Sophia Consulting Firm
The Sophia Consulting Firm LLC (SCF) is a nationally diversity-certified, 100%-woman-owned, strategic scientific communications and executive leadership consultancy established with the mission of Amplifying Scientific Innovation® by Dr. Sophia Nnenna Ononye, PhD MPH MBA NACD.DC. She is a Yale-trained cancer research scientist, entrepreneur, author, and host of the Amplifying Scientific Innovation Video Podcast, featuring influential life science leaders who share their perspectives on science advocacy, health equity, and influential leadership. To learn more, please visit: www.sophiaconsultingfirm.com
