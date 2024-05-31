MDC holds Discover Nature Camp for Girls July 22-23 at Busch Conservation Area and Shooting Range

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be offering a Discover Nature Camp for Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23, at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area and Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The camp is open to girls aged 11-15 years. This is a free, two-day camp aimed at introducing girls to a range of outdoors skills in a supportive learning environment.

The Discover Nature Girls Camp will run from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. Day one will start at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the Busch Conservation Area, 2360 Highway D in St. Charles. The girls will experience kayaking, fishing, learning how to start fire, and other outdoor activities.

On day two, participants will meet at the nearby Busch Shooting Range, 3550 Hwy D in Defiance. There, they will learn and practice all the skills needed to become Missouri Hunter Education Certified. They’ll also get hands on experience shooting .22 rifles, shotguns, and archery, along with learning the skill of atlatl throwing.

“The goal of this camp is to encourage participants to gain the confidence to explore Missouri’s diverse outdoors on their own,” said MDC Conservation Educator Becky Robertson. “Discover Nature Girls’ Camp will provide them with a comfortable learning atmosphere where they can actively participate in ‘hands-on’ outdoor skills led by conservation agents and MDC staff.”

Discover Nature Girls Camp is free with all equipment provided. The camp is limited to 60 girls between the ages of 11 to 15 years old. The first 60 applications received will be selected to attend. The Discover

To apply, participants should follow these steps:

Pre-register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uH

Supply a current email and address when registering

Watch for an email confirmation and an information packet in the mail

Fill out the packet as soon as possible and return. Students must complete the knowledge portion explained in packet.

Return the packet prior to attending the Discover Nature Girls Camp by June 21

For additional information, contact Becky Robertson at Becky.Robertson@mdc.mo.gov, or 636-441-4554, ext. 4126.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.