Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,668 in the last 365 days.

Two Arrested, Charged in Joint West Tennessee Drug Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY – An ongoing drug investigation, by special agents assigned to TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, has led to a set of charges for a Lexington man and a Humboldt woman.

The two agencies began the investigation in February, and, as part of the investigation, Henderson County deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 50 block of Triple D Lane in Lexington. On Wednesday, the agencies executed the search warrant, where law enforcement officers found multiple bags of methamphetamine, one bag of marijuana, several prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia including scales, baggies, and glass pipes.

Authorities arrested the home’s resident, Robert Christopher Holder (DOB 4-19-1968), and an acquaintance, Beverly Ann Cole (DOB 8-16-1972), and charged each with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana), five counts of Simple Possession of Schedule IV, two counts of Simple Possession of Schedule II, and two counts of Unlawful Possession without Prescription. Authorities subsequently booked Holder and Cole into the Henderson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, both remained in custody on $25,000 bond each.

###

Related

You just read:

Two Arrested, Charged in Joint West Tennessee Drug Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more