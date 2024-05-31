Verizon Business brings the Verizon Business Innovation Sessions to New York City

Verizon Business and Samsung to showcase the latest in digital transformation innovations for business on June 5 at Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Samsung Electronics America are bringing the award-winning Innovation Sessions to New York City on June 5 at Radio City Music Hall. This exclusive event will showcase the transformative power of 5G, with demonstrations of current technology as well as forward-looking use cases.



“New York City and innovation go hand-in-hand. Throughout time, some of the most impactful advancements that shaped the world came out of this city, which is why, along with Samsung, hosting the next Verizon Business Innovation Session in the Big Apple makes sense,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business. “What we want customers and partners to take away from this event is that there is real power in working together, co-innovating, and experiencing technology firsthand. There is nothing lost in a conversation – so we encourage you to meet the teams and change your view on the art of the possible.”

At Radio City Music Hall, Verizon Business is transforming its Innovation Sessions, which have brought together business leaders across the US over the past two years, to reflect its commitment to fostering innovation across various technologies beyond 5G. These sessions will continue to serve as a hub for industry and public sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to explore groundbreaking solutions.

Guest speakers will include Massimo Peselli, CRO of Global Enterprise & Public Sector; Jennifer Artley, SVP, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Scott Lawrence, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business; Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions, Verizon Business; Mark Tina, Vice President, Business Sales, Verizon Business; Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile eXperience B2B, Samsung Electronics America; Barry Morehart, Senior Director, Verizon B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics America; Joe Inzerillo, EVP, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SiriusXM; Daniel Pisarski, Chief Technology Officer, LiveU; Dennis Gamiello, EVP of Identity Products & Innovation, Mastercard; and Phil Wiser, Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Global.

On-site demonstrations will include Real-time Communications, 5G Connected Devices, Sensor Insights, 5G Warehouse Automation, Verizon Business Assistant, the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem, Galaxy AI for Business, Samsung Knox which provides defense-grade security, and more.

“We are excited to be in New York partnering with Verizon Business to highlight our leading mobile solutions designed to help SMBs and enterprises improve their operations,” said Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile eXperience B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “Events like this provide a great opportunity for us to engage face-to-face with organizations to discuss challenges they are facing and how we can best overcome them with our comprehensive ecosystem of mobile technology.”

The event will be held at Radio City Music Hall located at 1260 6th Ave, New York, NY 10020 on June 5, 2024.

Verizon’s Commitment to New York

As a longstanding partner of small businesses in New York City, Verizon invested $400,000 last year alone to advance NYC small business digital inclusion and help local entrepreneurs thrive . In 2023, Verizon granted a combined $250,000 to the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation; Greater Jamaica Development Corporation; James Beard Foundation; Fordham Road BID and New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce; and an additional $150,000 to the Five Chamber Alliance for the NYC Small Business Digital Inclusion Program.

In addition, Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready Program is a free resource for small businesses to access over 50 courses, expert-led workshops, in-person and virtual networking, and incentives such as $10,000 grants. The program has reached over 10,000 businesses in New York City’s five boroughs, with a goal of supporting 1 million small businesses nationwide by 2030.

Small Business Digital Ready is part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for in-demand jobs.

Supporting first responders who serve New York

During 2023, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed multiple times in support of public safety agencies across New York State to provide mission-critical communications capabilities to the first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations. More than 500 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones, to deployable satellite solutions, were deployed in support of New York first responders throughout the year.

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team support of New York public safety agencies has continued during 2024. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Serving consumers in New York

Verizon also empowers New Yorkers who work, learn and play from home and on the go with discounts for combining their Verizon Home Internet (including Fios) plans with their Verizon mobile plans .

About the Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s Innovation Sessions 2024 launched in Chicago with additional upcoming events in Washington, D.C. in September and a final stop in Los Angeles in December. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

