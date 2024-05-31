Highlight your photography talents with the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest; submissions open soon

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 29, 2024) — During the month of June, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will accept submissions for the 17th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

“Each and every Hoosier is welcome to submit an entry to the contest,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “No matter the camera equipment you own, we encourage you to submit your best images showcasing Indiana agriculture.”

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.

Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.

Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.

In total, ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

“Indiana agriculture is a beautiful thing and we are blessed to be surrounded by so much of it,” Lamb said. “I look forward to seeing how that beauty is captured in this year’s contest."

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (ET) on June 30, 2024.

Click here for entry forms, guidelines and criteria or visit ISDA.IN.GOV

To view or download any of the 2023 winning photos, click here .