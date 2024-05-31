Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,670 in the last 365 days.

67% of crypto users believe Bitcoin will rise 80% by year-end - AMBCrypto survey finds

TALLINN, Estonia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin rallied towards its $73k resistance zone fueled by ETF inflows. AMBCrypto's exclusive May month’s report predicts an impressive 80% growth for Bitcoin by year-end.

This insightful report dives deeper, revealing a surprising trend: memecoins are surging in popularity, even as Bitcoin eyes a significant price increase. The report unpacks key developments shaping the market, including:

  • Shifting Investor Preferences: Are investors abandoning Bitcoin for memecoins? The report explores this trend and its potential impact.
  • Bitcoin's Path to $100k: What factors will drive Bitcoin's potential surge towards $100k? AMBCrypto's analysis sheds light on this exciting possibility.
  • The Rise of Layer 3: Discover how Layer 3 solutions are poised to revolutionize the blockchain landscape.
  • SocialFi, the Next Big Thing?: The report investigates the rise of SocialFi and its potential to disrupt traditional finance.
  • The NFT Market: Get a comprehensive analysis of the current state and future prospects of the NFT market.

Download the full AMBCrypto report and unlock valuable insights. Feel free to use the report's findings with due to credit to AMBCrypto.

About AMBCrypto

Established in 2018, AMBCrypto cuts through crypto noise. Their passionate journalist and blockchain enthusiast team delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis, and expert breakdowns on the ever-evolving crypto world. They simplify complex technical happenings, empowering users with clear insights. Trusted by tech giants (Amazon, Facebook, X, Microsoft, Tesla) AMBCrypto helps navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape.

Website | LinkedIn | X

Media Contact:
Manisha Mishra
AMBCrypto
news@ambcrypro.com
https://ambcrypto.com/


Primary Logo

You just read:

67% of crypto users believe Bitcoin will rise 80% by year-end - AMBCrypto survey finds

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more