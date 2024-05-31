Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2023/2024 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods continues to operate as an Estonian-British group, having two productions facilities in Estonia and United Kingdom respectively.

The third quarter of the current financial year has proven to be predictably challenging due to the prevailing economic situation, business climate, and the decline in customer purchasing power. High inflation and consumer behavior are affecting all food producers, and we can observe a moderate decrease in demand in terms of quantity in the sales markets of both Estonian and British manufacturing companies. Additionally, it is evident that retail prices for fish products have either decreased or stabilized. The UK has managed to maintain its market positions, and the Estonian production unit has increased revenue in Finland. Manufacturing companies have also done a good job expanding into new export markets and have actively worked on maintaining the existing client portfolio and increasing volumes and sales units.

The group is still in a phase of changes, which has also brought about changes in company management. The company's operations have been significantly streamlined, and cost efficiency is at a high level. Naturally, this is a challenging period for the entire group, as it is for all companies in the food sector. However, with a strategic plan and strong teams on both continents, we are able to secure our market positions and improve efficiency indicators.

In the third quarter:

The group’s focus has been on entering new markets, such as Asia and North America. By the date of the release of this quarterly report, the group has successfully established relationships with new business partners in these regions.

Implementing the changes in the group’s audit committee and management, which were completed at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The audit committee continues with three members: board member Aavo Kokk (chairman), Margus Olesk, and Markus Mustakallio. The resignation of Indrek Kasela from the position of CEO of PRFoods AS and from the boards of subsidiaries Saaremere Kala AS and Saare Kala Tootmine AS was also finalized. The management board of PRFoods AS continues with two members – Kristjan Kotkas and Timo Pärn. Timo Pärn was elected as the sole member of the management board of Saaremere Kala AS and continues as the manager of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ.

The new management board is addressing the situation, challenges, and necessary changes within the group. Meanwhile, the group continues with the implementation of its strategy.

The group continues to implement its strategy:

To become the leading fish producer in the region. To continue the implementation of changes, which includes increasing efficiency in management operations. To significantly increase and strengthen export capabilities across all production companies.

Revenue

The group’s third-quarter sales revenue totaled 3.77 million euros, an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year (3Q 2022/2023: 3.7 million euros). The group’s nine-month sales revenue was 12.63 million euros, a decrease of 19.2% compared to the same period last year.

Breakdown of sales revenue by customer type

EUR ‘000 3Q 2023/2024 9m 23/24 HoReCa 0.51 2.10 Retail chains 1.48 6.08 Wholesale 1.64 4.00 Other 0.14 0.45 Total 3.77 12.63

Sales revenue by geographical segment

EUR ’000

3Q 2023/2024

3Q 2022/2023



9m 23/24



9m 22/23 Great Britain 2.59 2.88 9.52 10.09 Estonia 1.18 0.79 3.11 5.50 Total 3.77 3.68 12.63 15.59



Brands

The group has two significant brands: „Saare Kala“ and „John Ross Jr Aberdeen.“

The brand with the largest share of the group’s revenue is John Ross Jr Aberdeen, whose third-quarter sales revenue accounted for approximately 67% of the group’s total revenue (3Q 2022/2023: 78%). The third-quarter sales revenue of John Ross Jr Aberdeen was 2.6 million euros, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period last year. For the nine-month period, the sales of John Ross Jr Aberdeen products constitute 75% of the group’s total sales revenue (9m 22/23: 65%), accounting to 9.5 million euros (9m 22/23: 10.1 million euros), a decrease of 6% compared to the same period last year.

The group’s Saare Kala brand had third-quarter sales revenue of 1.2 million euros, an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year. The growth in Saare Kala’s sales revenue is related to the opening of the export market to Finland. For the nine-month period, the sales revenue of the Saare Kala brand was 3.1 million euros (9m 22/23: 5.5 million euros), a decrease of 43% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit and gross margin

The third-quarter gross profit was 0.5 million euros (3Q 2022/2023: 1.1 million euros), a decrease of 55% compared to the same period last year. The decline in gross profit is due to the reduction in the purchasing power of customers in the region and the decrease in market sales prices as a result. The gross profit margin for this quarter fell by 14.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year, standing at 14.4%.

The group's nine-month gross profit was 2.6 million euros (9m 22/23: 3.2 million euros), a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year. The nine-month gross profit margin was 20%, a decrease of 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year (9m 22/23: 21%).

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses

The group's sales, distribution, and administrative expenses in the third quarter were 1.03 million euros, a decrease of 25% compared to the same period last year (3Q 2022/2023: 1.36 million euros). The reduction in expenses is associated with general cost savings and increased efficiency.

The group's nine-month sales, distribution, and administrative expenses were 3.53 million euros, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year (9m 22/23: 3.86 million euros).

EBITDA, operating and net profit

The group's third-quarter EBITDA from operations was 0.4 million euros (3Q 2022/2023: 0.04 million euros). The operating loss for the third quarter was 0.5 million euros (3Q 2022/2023: -0.07 million euros). The third quarter ended with a net loss of 0.4 million euros (3Q 2022/2023: 0.1 million euros).

The group's nine-month EBITDA from operations was 0,05 million euros (9m 22/23: 0.2 million euros). The operating loss for the nine months was 0,9 million euros (9m 22/23: -0.68 million euros). The nine-month result for the group was a net loss of 2.1 million euros (9m 22/23: 0.8 million euros). Last year's nine-month results included a one-time profit of 1.98 million euros from the sale of shares in the former subsidiary Överumans Fisk AB. The result for the previous nine months, excluding this one-time transaction, was a loss of 1.18 million euros.

Financial position

As of the end of the third quarter, the group's cash and cash equivalents balance was 0.48 million euros (0.39 million euros as of 30.06.2023).

At the end of the quarter, the group's inventories totaled 1.98 million euros, an increase of 0.12 million euros, or 6%, compared to the end of the previous financial year. The inventory level remained stable and is optimal given the current business volumes.

As of 31.03.2024, the group's equity was 5.8 million euros, a decrease of 2.5 million euros compared to the end of the previous financial year (30.06.2023: 8.3 million euros). The decrease in equity is due to the group's loss-making results in the current financial year.

At the end of the third quarter, the group's net debt was 13.6 million euros, representing a decrease in liabilities of 3.1 million euros compared to the end of the previous financial year (30.06.2023: 16.7 million euros). The reduction in net debt is primarily due to the partial repurchase of AS PRFoods secured bonds with a total nominal value of 1.42 million euros and the reduction of the group's liabilities by 1.5 million euros related to the sale of the subsidiary Redstorm OÜ. The management of the group is actively adressing the issue of the group’s net debt. The net debt to equity ratio as of 31.03.2024 was 239% (30.06.2023: 201%). The group's liquidity ratio decreased from 1 to 0.4 by the end of the third quarter (31.03.2024 and 30.06.2023) due to reclassification of the bonds between non-current and current liabilities.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 3kv 2023/2024 2022/2023 3kv 2022/2023 2021/2022 Sales 3,8 19,6 3,7 42,1 Gross profit 0,5 3,6 1,1 3,1 EBITDA from operations 0,4 0,3 0,0 -1,7 EBITDA 0,4 0,3 0,2 -2,1 EBIT -0,5 -1,0 -0,1 -4,2 EBT -0,7 0,4 0,1 -8,2 Net profit (loss) -0,7 0,3 0,1 -8,2 Gross margin 14,4% 18,3% 28,7% 7,4% Operational EBITDA margin 0,1 1,5% 0,1 -4,1% EBITDA margin 0,1 1,5% 5,7% -5,1% EBIT margin -12,1% -5,0% -1,9% -9,9% EBT margin -18,5% 2,0% 2,7% -19,5% Net margin -18,4% 1,7% 2,8% -19,4% Operating expense ratio -27,2% -24,0% -37,1% 17,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 31.03.2024 30.06.2023 31.02.2023 30.06.2022 Net debt 13,6 16,7 16,58 24,7 Equity 5,8 8,3 7,8 8,1 Working capital -8,5 0,0 0,8 -3,2 Assets 24,3 30,2 29,8 38,9 Liquidity ratio 0,4x 1,0x 1,0x 0,7x Equity ratio 24,0% 27,4% 26,0% 20,7% Gearing ratio 70,0% 66,9% 68,1% 75,4% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,7x 0,8x 0,8x Net debt to operating EBITDA 36,2x 55,8x 21,4x -14,5x ROE -9,8% 4,1% 1,3% -68,5% ROA -2,5% 1,0% 0,3% -17,3%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 30.06.2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 476 457 394 Receivables and prepayments 2 136 3 093 2 118 Inventories 1 976 1 785 1 861 Biological assets 0 0 772 Total current assets 4 588 5 336 5 145 Long-term financial investments 372 304 381 Tangible assets 4 307 6 766 6 563 Intangible assets 15 078 17 401 18 157 Total non-current assets 19 757 24 471 25 101 TOTAL ASSETS 24 345 29 806 30 246 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 10 327 1 450 2 111 Payables and prepayments 2 754 3 055 3 035 Total current liabilities 13 081 4 505 5 146 Interest-bearing liabilities 3 740 15 585 15 024 Deferred tax liabilities 1 445 1 645 1 466 Government grants 245 321 318 Total non-current liabilities 5 430 17 551 16 807 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18 511 22 056 21 953 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 508 261 608 Retained profit (loss) -16 079 -14 162 -13 981 Equity attributable to parent 5 834 7 504 8 032 Non-controlling interest 0 246 259 TOTAL EQUITY 5 833 7 750 8 292 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 24 345 29 806 30 246

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 9k 2023/2024 9k 2022/2023 Revenue 12 625 15 585 Cost of goods sold -9 985 -12 404 Gross profit 2 639 3 181 Operating expenses -3 534 -3 855 Selling and distribution expenses -1 946 -1 935 Administrative expenses -1 587 -1 920 Other income / expense 6 -2 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -888 -677 Financial income / expenses -1 082 1 619 Profit (Loss) before tax -1 970 942 Income tax -109 -106 Net profit (loss) for the period -2 079 836 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -2 075 821 Non-controlling interests -4 15 Total net profit (loss) for the period -2 080 836 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -101 -578 Total comprehensive income (expense) -2 181 258 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -2 176 243 Non-controlling interests -4 15 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -2 181 258

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn

Juhatuse liige Juhatuse liige

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee





