Governor Newsom announces the reopening of Topanga Canyon, months ahead of initial estimates

Topanga Canyon Boulevard shortly after March storms. 

In March, storms blasted California, bringing with it high winds and heavy precipitation. As a result, multiple communities experienced serious damage to roadways including Topanga Canyon Boulevard where the hillside slid onto the highway, bringing down dirt and rocks, including a car-sized boulder.

The unstable conditions of the slope above the roadside initially prevented repairs, as the area was too dangerous for work crews. This blockage cut off access for local residents, including the community of Topanga, which faced hours-long detours and the loss of revenue to local businesses. Topanga Canyon Boulevard is the evacuation route for Topanga Canyon, making the reopening of this highway especially critical as fire season approaches.

On May 3, the Governor proclaimed a state of emergency to help secure federal funding to repair damage to roads battered during March storms, including State Route 27/Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Click here to review a video message from Governor Newsom announcing the opening of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. 

