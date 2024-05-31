Farmers on Nevis to benefit from a notable price reduction on ECGC animal feeds

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Livestock farmers on Nevis are among the Eastern Caribbean grouping that will benefit from leading feed exporter East Caribbean Group Of Companies (ECGC)’s reduction on the price of its animal feeds.

ECGC, the OECS’ top producer and exporter of animal feeds, has lowered prices by up to ten percent on its East Caribbean Feeds brand.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Eric Evelyn welcomed the news of the reduced feed prices and commended ECGC Chief Executive Officer Mr. J. Robert Cato, along with other officials from the company for their support of the Ministry of Agriculture and the farming community in Nevis over the years.

He said the Nevis Island Administration looks forward to deepening the relationship through continued collaboration in the Ministry of Agriculture’s activities planned for the rest of 2024 and 2025.

Minister Evelyn also indicated that the Ministry is on a major drive to increase public awareness regarding activities that support the growth of the agricultural sector.

“The Ministry will partner with various entities to successfully execute activities such as the 2025 Agri-Expo which this year witnessed ECGC’s strong participation, as well as the hugely anticipated Fruit Festival and Food Fair in early August which will form part of Culturama 50 celebrations.”

Meanwhile, ECGC CEO, J. Robert Cato, noted, “The price reduction on our animal feeds is ECGC’s way of showing our solid support for farmers’ success on Nevis. We recognize their seriousness in working to sustain the industry and building their food security capacity.”

The CEO further explained that ECGC can offer reductions to farmers through the Nevis Island Administration due to a combination of market intelligence, data-driven grain procurement on the futures markets, and improved efficiency at its feed milling plants.

The Nevis Island Administration, ECGC and farmers are committed to working together with the aim of ensuring food security and aligning objectives to increase production while maintaining the highest quality products.

ECGC stands ready to continue its support for the Nevis Island Administration, the Ministry of Agriculture, the farmers, and the agricultural sector by continuing to provide the highest quality products at the most economical prices.