Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

PORTLAND, Tenn., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events:



June 4, 2024: Mizuho Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Maheep Mandloi. Interested investors should contact their Mizuho sales representative.

June 5, 2024: Oppenheimer Non-Deal Roadshow in Boston, MA

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a non-deal roadshow hosted by covering analyst Colin Rusch. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative.

June 17, 2024: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York, NY

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Mark Strouse. Interested investors should contact their J.P. Morgan sales representative.

June 26, 2024: ROTH London Conference in London, England

Shoals’ CFO Dominic Bardos and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their ROTH sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/ .

Contacts

Investor Relations

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com