“Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” is Saturday, June 8

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” will be held on Saturday, June 8, with events at more than 20 select locations across New York State to bring people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun, healthy activities. Supporting the State’s ongoing efforts to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in partnership with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and the Department of Veterans' Services, are hosting free events to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors.

“‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ is an event for every New Yorker to participate in and enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “We’ve prioritized accessibility in New York State and are proud that a diverse cross-section of people already visit our spectacular public lands and facilities. We want New Yorkers to know that no matter what their background or ability, New York State resources are shared by all.”

At 22 locations across the state, participants will be encouraged to discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. Each event will highlight ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably. All locations will offer a selection of accessible activities and use of adaptive equipment, and demonstrations will be provided at many sites, including trail and beach mobility aids, archery assist stands, arm supports for fishing, and more.

New York's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Most Get Outdoors & Get Together Day celebrations will be held from 10 AM until 2 PM with a few exceptions. The event at the Catskill Visitor Center will be held from 10 AM until 4 PM, where Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is part of the Catskills Great Outdoor Expo. The event at Mendon Ponds Park in Pittsford will be held from 9:30 AM until 3:30 PM, where Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is part of the Adirondack Outdoor Expo. Also, the event at Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center will begin at 9 AM and the event at Norrie Point Environmental Education Center will run from 11 AM until 2 PM.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day events support New Yorkers of all ability levels in trying healthy outdoor activities.

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “I encourage New Yorkers with disabilities and their families and friends to join us on Saturday June 8 at one of the events being held across the state. There are so many accessible and inclusive features at our state parks and lands and Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is an excellent time to learn about them and take advantage of all that is offered.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ is an opportunity for families and visitors of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in outdoor events on public lands, from birding to hiking, boating, fishing, and much more. DEC and our partners strive to ensure that New York is a model of inclusivity for all, where lands, waters, and facilities are welcoming and safe for all visitors.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kerri Neifeld said, “OPWDD is looking forward to joining State Parks, DEC and the Department of Veterans’ Services for Get Outdoors and Get Together Day this year. When we see people with and without disabilities enjoying the great outdoors together and interacting with one another we are reminded how alike we all are and how much our lives are enhanced when we come together and learn from each other. There is nothing better than seeing people of all abilities having fun together and enjoying the inclusive and accessible activities we are so fortunate to have here in New York State.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, "Get Outdoors & Get Together Day showcases New York's amazing public lands and recreational opportunities that are accessible for everyone to enjoy. Parks are natural gathering places for friends and family throughout the state and New York State Parks is committed to ensuring that all people of all abilities feel welcome at our parks and have an equal opportunity to experience all that we offer. I encourage families to come together this year to participate in some of the fun and exciting programs planned for the day and to continue visiting throughout the year as we celebrate our Centennial.”

Commissioner of the Department of Veterans' Services Viviana DeCohen said, "Get Outdoors & Get Together Day is a special event that recognizes the immense benefits of spending time in nature, particularly for our Veterans and their families. It's a chance for all New Yorkers to come together, enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and camping, and connect with the natural world around us. By providing increased access to state public lands, we can ensure that our Veterans can experience the healing power of nature, while also promoting inclusivity and diversity among all users. We are proud to support this event and the positive impact it has on the well-being of our Veterans."

2024 DEC led Programs:

Activities at DEC facilities include the following:

Camping 101: Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip.

Birding: Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere.

Hiking: Participants can take a short hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own.

Outdoor safety: Learn the basics of being prepared and safe so all outdoor adventures are good ones.

Accessible outdoor recreation: Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands including hiking, camping, birding, fishing and boating.

Select locations will also include I Fish NY catch-and-release clinics with rods and reels available for loan, introductory paddling on the water, and introductory archery, including important safety tips.

Wheelchair-accessible features, including restrooms, as well as activities and select recreation opportunities are offered at all locations. Please contact the event coordinator directly with accommodation requests and to find out about the adaptive equipment and activities offered at each site. Details, including schedules and registration requirements, can be found on DEC's website at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/outdoors-day

2024 State Parks-Led Programs:

Program and scheduling details for each location can be found by visiting www.parks.ny.gov. No parking fee will be charged during event times. For details about visitor amenities at each location, visit www.parks.ny.gov.

