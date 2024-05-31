Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,672 in the last 365 days.

OPKO Health to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 4-6, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside discussion on Thursday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OPKO Health to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more