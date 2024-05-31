Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Avzivi, bevacizumab, Status: Opinion

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Avzivi, intended for the treatment of carcinoma of the colon or rectum, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer and carcinoma of the cervix.

The applicant for this medicinal product is FGK Representative Service GmbH.

Avzivi will be available as 25 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion. The active substance of Avzivi is bevacizumab, a monoclonal antibody (ATC code: L01FG01) which binds to the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), thereby inhibiting the binding of VEGF to its receptors on the surface of endothelial cells. Neutralising the biological activity of VEGF, regresses the vascularisation of tumours, normalises the remaining tumour vasculature and inhibits the formation of new tumour vasculature, thereby inhibiting tumour growth.

Avzivi is a biosimilar medicinal product. It is highly similar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab), which was authorised in the EU on 12 January 2005. Data show that Avzivi has comparable quality, safety and efficacy to Avastin (bevacizumab). More information on biosimilar medicines can be found here.

The full indication is:

Avzivi in combination with fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy is indicated for treatment of adult patients with metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum.

Avzivi in combination with paclitaxel is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic breast cancer. For further information as to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) status, please refer to section 5.1.

Avzivi in combination with capecitabine is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic breast cancer in whom treatment with other chemotherapy options including taxanes or anthracyclines is not considered appropriate. Patients who have received taxane and anthracycline-containing regimens in the adjuvant setting within the last 12 months should be excluded from treatment with Avzivi in combination with capecitabine. For further information as to HER2 status, please refer to section 5.1.

Avzivi, in addition to platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.

Avzivi, in combination with erlotinib, is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activating mutations (see section 5.1).

Avzivi in combination with interferon alfa-2a is indicated for first line treatment of adult patients with advanced and/or metastatic renal cell cancer.

Avzivi, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the front-line treatment of adult patients with advanced (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stages III B, III C and IV) epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer (see section 5.1).

Avzivi, in combination with carboplatin and gemcitabine or in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, is indicated for treatment of adult patients with first recurrence of platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have not received prior therapy with bevacizumab or other VEGF inhibitors or VEGF receptor–targeted agents.

Avzivi in combination with paclitaxel, topotecan, or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who received no more than two prior chemotherapy regimens and who have not received prior therapy with bevacizumab or other VEGF inhibitors or VEGF receptor–targeted agents (see section 5.1).

Avzivi, in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin or, alternatively, paclitaxel and topotecan in patients who cannot receive platinum therapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix (see section 5.1).

Avzivi should be prescribed by physicians experienced in the use of antineoplastic medicinal products.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.