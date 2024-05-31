Summary of opinion: Tevimbra, 30/05/2024 Positive

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Tevimbra. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Beigene Ireland Limited.

The CHMP adopted a new indication as follows:

For information, the full indications for Tevimbra will be as follows:

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Tevimbra in combination with pemetrexed and platinum‑containing chemotherapy is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with non-squamous NSCLC whose tumours have PD-L1 expression on ≥50% of tumour cells with no EGFR or ALK positive mutations and who have:

locally advanced NSCLC and are not candidates for surgical resection or platinum-based chemoradiation, or

metastatic NSCLC.

Tevimbra in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with squamous NSCLC who have:

locally advanced NSCLC and are not candidates for surgical resection or platinum-based chemoradiation, or

metastatic NSCLC.

Tevimbra as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after prior platinum-based therapy. Patients with EGFR mutant or ALK positive NSCLC should also have received targeted therapies before receiving tislelizumab.

Oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC)

Tevimbra as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic OSCC after prior platinum-based chemotherapy.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.